Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. 95,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,292,636. The stock has a market cap of $171.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

