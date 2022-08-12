Wells Fargo & Company Increases Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $78.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti lowered Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.83.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of Spire stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Spire by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Spire by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Spire by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

