Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sixt (SIX2)

8/11/2022 – Sixt was given a new €158.00 ($161.22) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

8/11/2022 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/11/2022 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/10/2022 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($132.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/10/2022 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/10/2022 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/2/2022 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/14/2022 – Sixt was given a new €170.00 ($173.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

7/11/2022 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/11/2022 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($132.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/8/2022 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/8/2022 – Sixt was given a new €140.00 ($142.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/7/2022 – Sixt was given a new €119.00 ($121.43) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

7/4/2022 – Sixt was given a new €130.00 ($132.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/1/2022 – Sixt was given a new €150.00 ($153.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/29/2022 – Sixt was given a new €176.00 ($179.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Sixt stock traded up €0.90 ($0.92) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €117.40 ($119.80). The stock had a trading volume of 54,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.16. Sixt SE has a 1-year low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($173.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €114.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

