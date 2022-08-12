Wedbush Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $5.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSHA. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 19.1 %

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Suyash Prasad sold 23,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $84,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 543,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,152 shares of company stock valued at $145,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.