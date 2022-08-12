WebDollar (WEBD) Reaches Market Cap of $2.30 Million

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WebDollar has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $10,639.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00061902 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,565,835,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

