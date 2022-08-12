Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $672.42 million-$685.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.37 million. Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.95-$12.05 EPS.

Waters Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WAT traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $331.62. 247,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $353.00.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Waters by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Waters by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.