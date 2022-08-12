Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 42.0% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $169.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $172.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.