Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Waste Management stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,703. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $172.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

