Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Warby Parker Price Performance

WRBY opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,778,000. Georgetown University bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

