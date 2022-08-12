Warburg Research Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB)

Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on Hamborner REIT in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Hamborner REIT Stock Performance

Hamborner REIT stock opened at €8.66 ($8.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.35 million and a PE ratio of 35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Hamborner REIT has a 12-month low of €8.28 ($8.45) and a 12-month high of €9.55 ($9.74).

Hamborner REIT Company Profile

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

