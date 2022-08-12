Warburg Research Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €46.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($50.00) target price on ZEAL Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on ZEAL Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on ZEAL Network in a report on Thursday.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

Shares of ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($20.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. ZEAL Network has a 12 month low of €16.00 ($16.33) and a 12 month high of €24.40 ($24.90). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.00 and a 200-day moving average of €20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.