Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 620 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

