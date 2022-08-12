Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 522 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.01 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.32.

