Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 455 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $103.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average is $101.49. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

