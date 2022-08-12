Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $422.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

