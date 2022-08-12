Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 240 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $77.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

