Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 1,117 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $182.06 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

