Waltonchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.92 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $23.63 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,621,003 coins and its circulating supply is 80,645,791 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

