Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $157.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.80. 734,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,814,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.80. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

