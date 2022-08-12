Wagerr (WGR) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $890.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001707 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 246,098,167 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

