Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 12,388 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $45,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after acquiring an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,408 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.03. 9,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,671. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

