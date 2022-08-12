Wade G W & Inc. Has $25.90 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Paychex worth $25,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,901,000 after purchasing an additional 466,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after purchasing an additional 337,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.94. 38,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,082. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $123.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

