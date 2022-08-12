Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA remained flat at $62.64 during midday trading on Friday. 9,910,698 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14.

Further Reading

