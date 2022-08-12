Wade G W & Inc. Buys 12,044 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,160,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,379,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TIP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.40. 73,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.