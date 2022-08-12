Wade G W & Inc. Buys 1,164 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.88. 147,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,335,791. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $82.84. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

