Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VIG traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $157.21. 45,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,297. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.00.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

