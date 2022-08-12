Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 2,605 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.90. 15,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.48.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

