Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLPNY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine Trading Up 2.4 %

VLPNY opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

Voestalpine Announces Dividend

About Voestalpine

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%.

(Get Rating)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.