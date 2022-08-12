Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,813 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock remained flat at $14.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 193,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

