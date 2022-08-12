VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAW) Short Interest Up 550.0% in July

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMGAW opened at $0.14 on Friday. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMGAW. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

