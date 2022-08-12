Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Down 4.2%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) was down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 2,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 219,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $704.45 million and a P/E ratio of 53.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $8,715,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at $5,746,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,702,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 30.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the second quarter worth about $3,059,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

