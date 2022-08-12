Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.48. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

