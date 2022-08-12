Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at $39,197,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $4,462,788 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNOM stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.73%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

