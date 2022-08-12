Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives $13.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VINC. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Laura I. Bushnell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura I. Bushnell purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $36,675.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raquel E. Izumi acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,200 shares of company stock worth $119,172 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,658,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 273,839 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 238,733 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

