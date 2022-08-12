Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22 to $0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $317 million to $331 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.58 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 1,387,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,961. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 110.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.