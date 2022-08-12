Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.38 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after acquiring an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,942,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 34,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

