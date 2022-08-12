Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Raymond James

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

VSAT stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.24. Viasat has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,590,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,596,000 after purchasing an additional 55,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,500,000 after buying an additional 40,414 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Viasat by 2.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,919,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,493,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Viasat by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after buying an additional 102,362 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 3.1% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,916,000 after buying an additional 60,919 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

