Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Viant Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Viant Technology stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,471. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $334.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Viant Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 90.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110,967 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.