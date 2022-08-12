Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Lowered to Sell at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have 155.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

