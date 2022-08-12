VerusCoin Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001522 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $25.70 million and $17,644.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,825,601 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

