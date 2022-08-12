Veritaseum Achieves Market Cap of $75.57 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $75.57 million and approximately $3,157.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for $35.15 or 0.00144989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,245.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00127597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

