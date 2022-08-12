Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives $30.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.
VRNOF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Verano Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and a PE ratio of -15.93. Verano has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.
Verano Company Profile
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verano (VRNOF)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.