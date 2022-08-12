Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives $30.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

VRNOF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Verano Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and a PE ratio of -15.93. Verano has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

Verano Company Profile

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Verano had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verano will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

