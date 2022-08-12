Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VTR. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. 1,344,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,049.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ventas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,554,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4,841.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 644,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 631,660 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $22,087,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $13,909,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 265.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 217,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 157,670 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

