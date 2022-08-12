Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.40

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.06). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 5.58 ($0.07), with a volume of 894,987 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of £72.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
About Velocys
Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.
