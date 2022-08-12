Velas Price Tops $0.0417 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $97.46 million and $2.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002591 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16,152.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000834 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,337,343,629 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

