Vega Protocol (VEGA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $538,790.00

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.63 million and $538,790.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00007297 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 25,108,993 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

