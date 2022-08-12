Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Stock Performance

Vector Group stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.02. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $312.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,541,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,315,000 after purchasing an additional 53,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after buying an additional 673,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vector Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,249,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after acquiring an additional 233,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vector Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 406,924 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.