Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €102.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €65.20 ($66.53) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Varta Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €81.14 ($82.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04. Varta has a 52 week low of €67.88 ($69.27) and a 52 week high of €165.90 ($169.29). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.62.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

