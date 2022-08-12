Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,692. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

