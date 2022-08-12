Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.3% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $50,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 100,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 46,629 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $156,076,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 494,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $3,689,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.82. 24,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,692. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

